MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say multiple 911 systems are down Sunday across southwestern Minnesota.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said residents are unable to call 911 due to regional network outages. Those outages include Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Nobles County and Rock County.

If you live in one of the impacted counties and you have an emergency — you’re asked to call your police department directly.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking those who need emergency assistance to call (507) 694-1664.

For emergency services in Pipestone County, call (507) 825-1100.

For emergency services in Nobles County, call (507) 372-8430.

For emergency services in Murray County, call (507) 836-6168.

For emergency services in Rock County, call (507) 283-5000.

For emergency services in Lyons County, call (507) 537-7000.

For emergency services in Jackson County, call (507) 847-4420.

For emergency services in Cottonwood County, call (507) 831-1375.