By Esme Murphy
Filed Under:Danny Heinrich, Esme Murphy, Jacob Wetterling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of Jacob Wetterling has decided not to appeal a judge’s order to release the state files on the 27-year investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Jacob.

In 1989, 11-year-old Jacob was kidnapped and murdered by Danny Heinrich.

He confessed to the crime as part of a plea deal in 2016.

That same year, the investigative files of the Wetterling case were expected to be made public, but a lawsuit by the Wetterling family stopped that.

They wanted about 20 files kept private.

In Arpil, however, a judge ruled that a Minnesota law says investigative files should become public once a case has concluded.

The Wetterlings had until Friday to file an appeal.

The Wetterling’s attorney, Doug Kelley, said Patty Wetterling just “got tired” of fighting.

It’s not clear when the documents will be released.

