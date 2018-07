MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday is the last day Minneapolis residents can let the city know how they think the city should plan for the future.

In March, city officials released the first draft of the Minneapolis 2040 plan. It has policy recommendations about several issues like housing, transportation, economic development, and the environment.

City officials have been gathering input from the public over the last several months. But Sunday is the last day to submit your thoughts.

Here is how you can.