MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say one person is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of shots fired just before 7 p.m. near the area of 16th and Morgan. While officers were responding, they learned an adult male was down and had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male not breathing with no pulse. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say a large kickball tournament was taking place at North Commons Park, near the shooting scene. Police say there is no indication the shooting is related to that event.

Minneapolis police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but have no information on a suspect. The victim has not been identified.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.