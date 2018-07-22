MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say violence early Sunday morning in Minneapolis left three people hospitalized, with two people suffering gunshot wounds and another recovering from being stabbed.

The Minneapolis Police Department says there were two separate incidents around bar close, following an event-filled night in the city.

The first violent incident happened around 1:45 a.m. along the 300 block of 5th Avenue South.

Officers responded to a reported shooting and stabbing in the Phillips West neighborhood and found four victims, each suffering a different injury – one was shot, one was stabbed, one was pistol-whipped, and one was intentionally hit by a car.

Investigators learned the bloodshed happened in a fight between two groups of men. Witnesses said a vehicle fled the scene, and it didn’t take long for officers to track it down.

Police arrested two men in connection to the shooting and the pistol-whipping. More arrests are expected, police say.

Emergency crews brought two of the victims – the one who was shot and the one who was stabbed – to Hennepin County Medical Center. The shooting victim is in critical condition, police say. The stabbing victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, across the city, another shooting left a man hospitalized and officers looking for a suspect.

Police say the gunshots rang out around 1:55 a.m. in Moose Bar and Grill’s parking lot, in the St. Anthony East neighborhood.

The victim suffered serious injuries, police say, and emergency crews brought him to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers, including a K-9 officer, began to search the area for a suspect, but police called off the search because of the heavy foot traffic in the area.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Both overnight incidents remain under investigation.