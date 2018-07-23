DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A northeast Iowa Republican congressman says President Donald Trump will visit Dubuque to attend a roundtable Thursday.

Rep. Rod Blum announced the visit Sunday. His spokeswoman Alexah Rogge says details about the event and the visit will be released Monday.

Thursday’s visit wouldn’t be Trump’s first. He addressed a Dubuque Regional Airport crowd in January 2016 when he was campaigning for the GOP’s presidential nomination.

Blum is facing a re-election challenge from Democrat Abby Finkenauer, who also is a Dubuque native.

