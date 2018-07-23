MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton has order that flags be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of the corrections officer killed last week in the line of duty.

According to a release from his office Monday, the governor ordered that United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in honor of Joseph Gomm’s funeral.

The 45-year-old corrections officer died Wednesday after he was attacked by a prisoner with a hammer at the workshop inside the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.

Gomm worked at the prison for 16 years. He leaves behind his mother and five siblings.

Following his death, some correctional officers left their jobs at Minnesota prisons, citing safety concerns.

The prisoner suspected of attacking Gomm, Edward Muhammad Johnson, is a convicted killer.