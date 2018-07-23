MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another electric scooter rental company has launched in Minneapolis.

On Monday, Lime announced it will be rolling out its electric scooters in Minneapolis.

About 100 scooters are included in the initial launch, but the company may adjust the fleet in the coming weeks based on rider demand and from working with city officials.

“The new Lime-S scooters we’re rolling out in Minneapolis are designed with rider safety and enjoyment top of mind; with a longer lasting battery life, they are also safer and faster than any other model, which is why we’re thrilled to provide them for Minneapolis residents and visitors to enjoy,” Lime said in a statement.

This year, Lime-S scooters rolled out in over 10 cities in the U.S. and internationally.

On July 10, Bird launched its version of electric scooter rentals in Minneapolis.

Just like Bird, Lime riders use an app to pay for rides. Lime-S scooters will cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of riding.

Lime says it also launched dock-free bikes in Golden Valley and Edina.