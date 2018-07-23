MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The up-and-down Lynx appear to be up again as they head into the All-Star break.

The team has one more game to go Tuesday night before hosting the league’s spotlight event Saturday at Target Center.

As such, the Lynx started the week off by keeping everything in perspective.

On Monday, the team invited a group of 50 veterans and their families to watch practice and hang out with the team.

It was especially important to head coach Cheryl Reeve, who comes from a military family herself.

“Obviously, my dad sacrificing, putting his life on the line going to war, he was in Vietnam,” she said.

She added that the war left her mom alone with three young kids.

“You don’t realize it going through it, but what my mom did, the sacrifices she made, to be there for my family, to be there for my dad, and hold the fort down,” she said.

Monday was also an important day for the Lynx on the court.

It was a day of preparation for their final game before the All-Star break.

The team is aiming to finish strong by winning their third straight game.

“That’s the mission,” Reeve said. “I think for every team going into the break, that’s what they want to do.”

The Lynx will host the All-Star Game for the first time Saturday.

“We worked hard to earn to host, be the host city,” Reeve said. “We have three all stars and our fanbase is tremendous.”