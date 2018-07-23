  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kandiyohi County, Motorcycle Crash
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Kandiyohi County say two people are seriously injured after they struck a deer while on a motorcycle Sunday evening.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at 9:37 p.m. Sunday on North Shore Drive near County Road 4.

There, a deer jumped out in front of a group of three motorcycles traveling east on North Shore Drive. One of the motorcycles with a passenger collided with the deer. A 23-year-old man from Spicer and a 23-year-old female passenger from Atwater were both seriously injured.

The man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital and the woman was taken via ambulance to Rice Hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.