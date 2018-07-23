MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Kandiyohi County say two people are seriously injured after they struck a deer while on a motorcycle Sunday evening.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at 9:37 p.m. Sunday on North Shore Drive near County Road 4.

There, a deer jumped out in front of a group of three motorcycles traveling east on North Shore Drive. One of the motorcycles with a passenger collided with the deer. A 23-year-old man from Spicer and a 23-year-old female passenger from Atwater were both seriously injured.

The man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital and the woman was taken via ambulance to Rice Hospital.