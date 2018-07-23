MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say three people were injured Monday after crash involving a semi-truck and a car in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dowling Avenue and Fremont Avenue North. A semi-truck hit a vehicle at the intersection, and authorities learned three people were injured.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the semi-truck was heading westbound on Dowling Avenue and went through a red light. The truck hit the car, which was heading northbound on Fremont.

Authorities say the three people in the car were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Their status is not known.

Minneapolis police are investigating the crash.