MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman Monday morning.

According to police, the death occurred on the 1500 block of East Jessamine Lane. Police say officers responded to a residence at 7 a.m. and found a woman deceased inside the home.

Police say it’s not clear at this point if the death was a crime, but police say it was an “unexpected” death.

Details are limited, but WCCO crews are on the way and more information is expected soon, so check back for more.

