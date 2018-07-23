Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman Monday morning.
According to police, the death occurred on the 1500 block of East Jessamine Lane. Police say officers responded to a residence at 7 a.m. and found a woman deceased inside the home.
Police say it’s not clear at this point if the death was a crime, but police say it was an “unexpected” death.
