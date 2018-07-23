MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman Monday morning.

According to police, the death occurred on the 1500 block of East Jessamine Lane. Police say officers responded to a residence at 7 a.m. and found a woman deceased inside the home.

Police say it’s not clear at this point if the death was a crime, but police say it was an “unexpected” death.

INVESTIGATION OF A DEATH – Members of the SPPD Homicide Unit are on the 1500 block of East Jessamine Lane investigating a suspicious death. PIO will be on scene shortly at the intersction of Hazelwood Street and Jessamine Lane to provide preliminary information. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) July 23, 2018

Details are limited, but WCCO crews are on the way and more information is expected soon, so check back for more.