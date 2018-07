MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve ever dreamed of performing on the Grandstand stage at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, this could be your year.

Auditions begin Monday night for the Minnesota State Fair’s Amateur Talent Contest, and fair officials are looking for acts of all kinds.

There is a $10,000 grand prize.

Performers of all ages are welcome to audition.

Some 120 acts will be chosen to perform during semifinals at the fair.

Auditions are going on until Sunday.