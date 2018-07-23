  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local bar helped a Twin Cities family raise more than $50,000 Saturday, which will go toward a surgery that will help them hear their daughter’s voice for the first time.

Zoey Ellis, 3, was born with a rare condition called Congenital High Airway Obstruction Syndrome. Now, thanks to the fundraiser, she could be able to breathe and speak on her own.

Local Bar Helps Raise $50,000 For Girls Surgery

Zoey Ellis (credit: GoFundMe)

Currently, her parents have to suction her airway anywhere from a few to hundreds of times a day and night.

The money raised at CR’s Sports Bar in Coon Rapids will help pay for surgery for Zoey to have airway reconstruction at the Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati.

If the surgery is successful, Zoey’s trach and feeding tubes used for medications will both be removed.

Click here to donate to Zoey’s GoFundMe page.

