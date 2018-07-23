MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local bar helped a Twin Cities family raise more than $50,000 Saturday, which will go toward a surgery that will help them hear their daughter’s voice for the first time.

Zoey Ellis, 3, was born with a rare condition called Congenital High Airway Obstruction Syndrome. Now, thanks to the fundraiser, she could be able to breathe and speak on her own.

Best news!! Remember our story on Zoey? The fundraiser this weekend raised over $50,000 for her surgery to be able to breathe on her own (and speak)!! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ya9P0EP6mL — Kate Raddatz (@RaddReport) July 23, 2018

Currently, her parents have to suction her airway anywhere from a few to hundreds of times a day and night.

The money raised at CR’s Sports Bar in Coon Rapids will help pay for surgery for Zoey to have airway reconstruction at the Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati.

If the surgery is successful, Zoey’s trach and feeding tubes used for medications will both be removed.

