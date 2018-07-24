Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Angie Craig provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Angie Craig, DFL candidate for the 2nd District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?

Yes.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?

No.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?

Yes, I support a path to citizenship for those enrolled in the current DACA program. They have grown up in America and should be allowed to work and pay taxes here.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

North Korea has shown little indication that they intend to denuclearize, but I hope that continued dialogue with this and future administrations will yield an agreement that is in the best interest of the U.S. and our allies.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

Yes.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

It already is.

