MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiding and abetting murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Edward Victor Zelko pleaded guilty to charges in the June 2016 death of Cheyenne Clough in Crow Springs County Park. According to charges in the case, an argument between Clough and two women turned ugly when they were concerned she was going to turn one of them and their boyfriend into police for outstanding warrants.

The argument took place at a Maple Lake home before Justin Jensen order that she be killed. The incident happened at Crow Springs County Park, near Montrose. Clough was shot four times and left there before a girl on her way to school found her. Clough died at a hospital four days later.

Shawn Tyler Benson was the shooter in the incident and was convicted of second-degree murder back in May. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with credit for 721 days served.

Zelko was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with credit for 778 days served.