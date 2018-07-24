Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Colin Minehart provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Colin Minehart, DFL candidate for the 1st District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?



I support eliminating the sentencing concept that one size fits all. The sentencing guidelines must be modified so a judge can use common sense with indeterminate sentencing and not be mandated to sentence someone possessing narcotics to the same prison facility or prison term as a violent offender.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?



Mexico told the president they would not pay for the wall as the president promised and the recent tax cuts have resulted in no surplus revenue to build a wall. We must spend our money on Medicaid nursing home reimbursements before ever discussing a wall.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?



The children referenced should be given the same opportunity to obtain citizenship as those adults that entered the Country legally.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

Past history tells us any answer is a guess. Only time will tell whether the Communist dictatorship will change.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

Yes, the U.S.A. needs to get back to the negotiating table and be part of the solution and not part of the problem. What is the worst thing that happens if we clean up the Garden of Eden? The answer is the fossil fuel industry makes less profit.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

Yes, my family, friends, and neighbors that are my customers will be harmed by the president’s unstable trade war.