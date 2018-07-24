LUTSEN, Minn. (AP) — An Edina woman looking for potential vacation cabins died when her car rolled off a steep driveway near Lutsen.

Cook County sheriff’s authorities say the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Authorities identify the driver who died as 59-year-old Dayna Anderson. Her passenger, a woman from St. Paul, was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the women were looking at potential vacation cabins when they had trouble releasing the emergency brake. Authorities say Anderson apparently became pinned beneath her Toyota Camry when it rolled off the edge of the driveway.

A spokeswoman for the Edina School District says Anderson worked as a speech pathologist for the past 25 years, mostly at Concord Elementary.

