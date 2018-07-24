Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Debra Hilstrom provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Debra Hilstrom, DFL candidate for Attorney General:

Should Minnesota cities be allowed to declare themselves “sanctuary cities” and decline to cooperate with federal officials to enforce immigration laws?

Yes. Minnesota cities have the legal right to make this decision.

There is an an effort by state attorneys general to sue pharmaceutical companies for their role in helping create the opioid crisis in America and Minnesota. Will you support those efforts by filing a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota?

Yes. As a legislator I have been on the front lines working to hold the big pharmaceutical companies accountable.

Opioid addiction has had a devastating impact on families and communities in Minnesota and across the country. Minnesotans deserve a comprehensive approach to end this epidemic, which continues to cause too many tragedies that disproportionately harm vulnerable populations, tribal communities, veterans, and people of color.

Big Pharma has taken virtually no responsibility for this problem and has not been held accountable for its role in the over-prescription of opioid painkillers.

In addition, the Minnesota Attorney General is currently suing pharmaceutical companies over price fixing generic drugs. Minnesotans need access to their necessary medications and I will continue to hold these companies accountable for price gouging.

Should the penalty for certain violent crimes in Minnesota be the death penalty?

No.

Should Minnesota release non-violent drug offenders currently serving Minnesota prison terms?

The Minnesota Legislature recently changed the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines to reduce the number of drug offenders that are sent to prison. Under Minnesota law the Commissioner of Corrections has the ability to release offenders through early release programs including the boot camp and work release.