MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday its first ever statewide deer management plan.

The plan includes more research, making sure Minnesota’s deer population is at a healthy level and increasing communication between the DNR and the public.

“We’ve listened, and the plan reflects that,” said DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr. “The document is largely about sharing a vision, clarifying expectations and improving two-way communication among hunters and other stakeholders for the benefit of deer management.”

The DNR will have local meetings for hunters and others to create a forum of discussion and to share observations in improving deer management.

They will also prioritize a plan to respond to chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Minnesota’s wild deer herd.

In addition, the DNR will maintain a healthy habitat for deer and will monitor the impact the animals have on other resources.

The DNR encourages the public to contact their local wildlife manager for additional information or to address any questions about the deer plan.

The 50-plus page plan is available on the DNR website.