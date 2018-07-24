MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A grocery store in Eden Prairie is back open for business after a vehicle plowed through its front doors Monday night.

Eden Prairie police responded the crash at about 7:45 p.m. at Lunds & Byerlys at 970 Prairie Center Drive. When officers arrived, they learned a 76-year-old woman accidentally backed her 1998 Plymouth Breeze through the store’s entry doors, hitting a wall and coming to a stop near the checkout counters.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The store had to close Monday night while crews cleaned up the damage.