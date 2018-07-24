WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO) — An apparel company headquartered in Ely was chosen to represent Minnesota at the White House’s “Made in America” Product Showcase Monday.

Wintergreen Northern Wear was founded 30 years ago by Susan and Paul Schurke, following the 1986 Steger North Pole Expedition. For that famous expedition, Susan was tasked with making garments that kept the team members warm in temperatures as low as -75 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Given the success of that trek, many people asked us for similar gear for their own outdoor endeavors,” Susan said.

The product line now includes 130 items, and each of those items is designed, cut, sewn and sold in the Schurke’s Ely store.

Although gifts weren’t part of the protocol for Monday’s event, Susan brought a North Pole parka for the President in hopes he’d want to get a “polar explorer’s perspective.”