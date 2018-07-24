Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers they provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Frank Drake, DFL candidate for the 5th District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?



I support releasing Immediately Citizens arrested for Marijuana use and possession, even under the three strikes law.



Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?



This should be considered a “Major Project Opportunity” using Minnesota Taconite, Union Labor, and Money spent in America. We need to keep Building, Growing our Economy, and giving people good paying Jobs.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?



There is a legal process for illegal aliens coming to the USA today. The DACA kids have an absolute right to petition for US citizenship. DACA kids know our language, our culture, and need to become bona fide citizens of our society.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

I’m an Optimist. I believe North Korea will either become a “Neutral Country,” like Switzerland or be guaranteed their Sovereignty by either Russia or the USA, just like we do with Saudi Arabia.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

CO2 is essential to Life. Technology will alleviate many issues of pollution and heat containment. I’m un certain about many UN Treaties. I believe in Solar Power and efficient LED lighting which accounts for 30% of electrical usage. I remain skeptical, but open to verifiable proof of climate change.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

Tariffs are another form on taxation. Yes, this will hurt farmers, and others who sell directly to countries who raise their tariffs. A 1% tariff funds the Health Care in the Netherlands, considered to be the best system amongst the western economies.

