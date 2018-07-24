Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fellow corrections officers grieving the loss of their colleague have turned to a T-shirt drive to help them cope.
Officer Joseph Gomm died last week after inmate Edward Johnson attacked him with a hammer in the Stillwater prison.
His fellow officers designed these T-shirts to sell in Gomm’s name. They have raised $18,000 so far for his family.
Officers told us the T-shirt drive has helped them find a new purpose as they deal with their pain.
“It starts at the top, and everyone is just broken in our agency,” said Officer Shane M. Warnke Jr. “We as a core group wanted to do something.”
T-shirts are $15 apiece. Orders will be accepted through Friday. Click here for more information.
That T-shirt makes them sound like the good guys – practically on the level of angels. I don’t think so.