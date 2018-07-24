Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Jason Metsa provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Jason Metsa, DFL candidate for the 8th District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?

Yes. Too many of our neighbors are wasting their lives sitting in prisons because of irrational mandatory minimums. As a nation, it is our responsibility to reform our laws to repeal these outdated and harmful laws, and focus on treatment and rehabilitation rather than extended incarceration.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?

No. We should fund public education, Medicare for All, and invest in making our communities more prosperous.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?

We need a roadmap to citizenship for all immigrants – especially children who are unable to advocate for themselves.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

While I hope that North Korea will keep its promises on denuclearization, history suggests the nation will not without careful negotiation and a united international front against North Korea’s dangerous nuclear ambitions.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

Yes, and yes.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

I am a strong supporter of fair trade and of intentional trade agreements that level the playing field for American producers. The tariffs that set these retaliatory tariffs into motion were poorly thought out and will continue to cause harm to American producers, especially pork and soybean farmers.