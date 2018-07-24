Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Keith Ellison provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Keith Ellison, DFL candidate for Attorney General:

Should Minnesota cities be allowed to declare themselves “sanctuary cities” and decline to cooperate with federal officials to enforce immigration laws?

Law enforcement officers already have some of the hardest jobs in our state, keeping communities and residents safe across Minnesota. I support Minnesota cities ensuring that their peace officers focus on serving the communities they live in and work for, not doing the federal government’s work for them. Our law enforcement officers work hard everyday to protect and build relationships with the communities they serve, including our immigrant neighbors.



There is an an effort by state attorneys general to sue pharmaceutical companies for their role in helping create the opioid crisis in America and Minnesota. Will you support those efforts by filing a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota?



Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for the deceptive and aggressive marketing tactics that have fueled the rise of the opioid crisis in Minnesota, and throughout our country. As Attorney General, I will lead on lawsuits that would provide essential resources for opioid enforcement, prevention, and treatment services here in Minnesota.



Should the penalty for certain violent crimes in Minnesota be the death penalty?



I oppose the death penalty, which is disproportionately applied to the poor, people of color and, in too many cases, the innocent. With the rise of DNA testing and other scientific advances, more and more cases once thought settled are being revisited and overturned. We must keep the possibility of greater justice alive.



Should Minnesota release non-violent drug offenders currently serving Minnesota prison terms?



The attempt to crack down on drug crime has resulted in the disproportionate imprisonment of people of color, especially young black men, for non-violent offenses. True justice means allowing these individuals to seek rehabilitation, treatment, and training to re-enter our society as productive people leading full lives in their communities.