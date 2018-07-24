LUTSEN (WCCO) — A 59-year-old Twin Cities woman was killed after her car went over a ledge and pinned her underneath.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliason said the victim and another woman were looking at vacation rentals in Lutsen on Cascade Beach Road Monday evening when the incident occurred.

Eliason said the women got out of their vehicle, setting the emergency brake before realizing they went down the wrong driveway. When they tried to leave, the women believed they had become stuck, forgetting the emergency brake was still set.

After they got out and began to push the car, the victim became aware of the brake, reaching inside to release it. Eliason said he believes the car then knocked the victim over and rolled on top of her.

Sheriff Eliason called it a “terrible, terrible freak accident.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was unharmed.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification to her family.