MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota couple is accused of running a marijuana-growing operation out of their home.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecka Jo and David Paul Fiereck, both 43, were arrested earlier this month and charged with multiple counts of drug possession.

A drug task force executed a search warrant on their rural Zimmerman home on July 18, finding a marijuana-growing operation in the basement.

Investigators also seized 43 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, bottles of prescription painkillers, and $14,000 in cash.