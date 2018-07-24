Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Merrill Anderson provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Merrill Anderson, Republican candidate for U.S Senate:

Should Immigration Customs Enforcement — ICE — be abolished, and replaced with a different agency to control immigration crimes?

Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) is one of the few federal agencies which was and is actually attempting to do its job according to the Rule of Law. Without secure borders, the IS no United States. ICE and all the enforcement personnel should be commended rather than criticized. We’ve seen more than enough of the Soros – Obama – Hillary cabal “Open Border” nonsense, which has been so costly to America….and to Minnesota.

When politicians refer to negative stories as “fake news”, do you believe it?

I believe there is a liberal bias which has become an inherent trait of Main Stream Media.

Should the President be permitted to unilaterally raise tariffs on US imports, or should Congress be required to vote before tariffs are imposed?

President Trump is doing no more or less with tariffs than his predecessor Presidents would have been allowed to do, if they thought it necessary. I don’t think, as America returns itself to a strong leadership in world affairs, that it is seemly or appropriate to attempt to deprive the Executive branch of any workable diplomatic or economic tools.

Should able-bodied Medicaid recipients be required to work?

This is a confusing question. If they are able bodied, why are they on Medicaid?



Do you believe North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

If the Democrats and Never Trumpers would stop throwing sand in the gears, I believe we would be even further along toward denuking North Korea. I think North Korea officials are seeing enough pressure from inside their country toward normalizing external relationships with the rest of the world, that the move toward demilitarization, while it may be strewn with land mines and road blocks will ultimately lead to a cleaning out of nuke sites and a ru-unification of North and south.



Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

There should be no rush to rejoin the Paris accords. They were based on false information and a worldwide series of scientific and political scams….most of which were successful only in the measure of how much money they could suck out of Western treasuries and redistribute to third world countries, with a whole lot of “brokers” making dirty dollars on the movement and laundering of the funds. Al Gore grew rich with the advent of “carbon trading”.