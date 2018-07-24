Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Below are the answers Michelle Lee provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Michelle Lee, DFL candidate for the 8th District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?

Yes.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border?

No.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?

They should be afforded a pathway to citizenship and should not be used as a bargaining chip.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

No.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

Yes, as I am traveling the 8th Congressional District I am seeing the effects of wide swings in weather driven by climate change.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

Yes, ag lives and dies by exports.