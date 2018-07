MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Soon, people in Minneapolis will be able to tour the Mississippi River by land and by water.

Amphibious tours will take visitors on an excursion through downtown and northeast Minneapolis in duck boats. The Lucky Duck Company said it will use new Hydra-Terra amphibious vehicles for a ride in the Mississippi.

The tours will begin next month and will continue through October. Tickets are $48 for adults. Kids and seniors are cheaper.