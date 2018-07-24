MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota bakery WCCO viewers voted as Best Donut Shop is hoping to take the cake for a national title.

Hanisch Bakery, in the heart of historic downtown Red Wing, is currently in third place for “Sweetest Bakery in America.” Their recipe for success is making just about everything from scratch, according to the bakery.

Two other Minnesota bakeries are in the top 20.

Carl’s Bakery in Granite Falls is ranked No. 7, and Thirsty Whale from Minneapolis is ranked No. 13.

Voting is open until July 31.