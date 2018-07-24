Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers they provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Replies from Nikolay Nikolayevich Bey, Republican candidate for U.S Senate:

Should Immigration Customs Enforcement – ICE – be abolished, and replaced with a different agency to control immigration crimes?

I don’t think so, Immigration Customs Enforcement “aka” “ICE” is just a name of an Organization. What I believe should happen is a change in leadership, I talk allot about leadership in my blog. Leadership always starts at the top, and information from the “leader” moves to then all other entities, like General Managers, Managers, Supervisors, Leads, stuff like that, and so if you have a bad leader who might not care about – people as an example, or a complete follower of their higher ups with out policy following as an example, then you have an out of control Organization, right? So, in this case, agents need to change their mind set first and foremost, I do know that most need better training. Can that happen, if Senate followed up. Senate should actually do that, I would. Some one has to follow up on another person’s work, and how well their doing. If you do not have a follow up, your nothing more but another statistic, at least that’s how I see it.

So, I think that if leadership did first-off handled things better, even with out the so called cover-ups, as I am sure there are many to hide facts from the public view to what may have happened or may not, then others, with a much better, updated policy write up within the Organization, things can move counter clock wise.

General Managers jobs are subject to a better training to Managers, Managers to Supervisors, Supervisors to shit leaders, whatever their system right now is or is set up. If the President demands something done in a Policy, and ICE is to do it, then it’s Senators of all States job to step in, and Counter the ruling. So I would be there to tell our ICE agent’s, hold up, what are you doing, is it correct action, or not? I get the fact that the President wants to be this hard-core person, tough as he calls it. Okay, no problem, but you have to have the right way of attitude and Character to go about it, and do it, meaning your job, jobs? Following me so far? If people want Senators, Congress to change the ICE name, then let the people tell their local elected on what the new name should be. Then we as Senators, Congress can pick what it is, other wise if that sounds like it’s too much work for people, okay, it should come down to what I say above. But going back, some one should then be following up with ICE, such as Senators, most likely every 90 days, to see what is happening, how process is going, how is the Engine running of that Organization? And if there are Complaints, then we tackle them, we meaning Senators, and push Congress to issue Policies or adjust fitting humanism rights, while following the rules of law.

When politicians refer to negative stories as “fake news”, do you believe it?

Reputable Anchors, Journalists talking about “fake-news”, come on. I think it was last Year, CNN had something, I didn’t catch the whole thing, but President I think even talked about it or something. Those people got fired I think by CNN, so to me this states that, fake news comes from un-professional based sources, I don’t know who they are, what twitter, facebook people who got followers, okay, great, do I believe them, HELL NO, do I watch WCCO, not always, I just use wcco.com for media, would I believe in fake news from wcco, no, I don’t think wcco has stupid anchors or journalist willing to risk their jobs for a story like that, do I think FOX NEWS will, same thing, I think FOX is more Entertainment based, because it’s clear they love the President, but what do I know, I do not care about this actually, because you wanted an answer from me, I care about the issues WCCO, to me, that’s the bottom line, I want to back the voters up, rather than this fake news crap…

Should the President be permitted to unilaterally raise tariffs on US Imports, or should Congress be required to vote before tariffs are imposed?

You know, there is a reason why we have all of these groups of people, groups as in Congress, Supreme Court, Senate, etc… So we can keep the United States of America moving, when you have a President saying in order to get stuff done with out someone else or something else, like the Congress, look what happens. We had issues with separating kids from families, but did we ever think to look at Mexico as a whole? No! We just look at them as, what did the President say again, Rapist, Drug dealers, Illegals, and some other shit. Okay… I call that, ROGUE AGENT. The good news is, we have all of these groups of people, and sure we can call them Government, because that’s what they are. Government people based. And they do step in, when needed, to tell some one, even if they have to, something word off. So, sorry to side track, look what happened with tariffs, Ivanka Trump’s products aren’t touched, but yet, Harley-Davidson products are to be touched if I am hearing that correctly? What makes that scenario so special, I mean, coming from a President that talks about being fair? If your going to be fair about something, then ALL products, and their related or related services should be TAXED, because that’s what it is. Or, simple answer, don’t touch them at all. And yes, Congress should be the one writing the rules of law about this… Senators should be there to make sure all sides are doing their jobs… Its like saying your an out law, alright… Go for it, every legitimate thinker knows how the Government works, experience or not.

Should able-bodied Medical receipts be required to work?

Can you prove: PHYSICALLY DISABLED? Some can actually do some, limited work, but not every one can. Should they be required to work, no. If the State or U.S of A is looking for a Policy, then let’s have “able-bodied” doctor, physician, psychologist declare that to human services, stating can’t work, so they get services in order to make every legislator happy. If we’re looking to save money on human services, and targeting this thing called: ABLE-BODIED, really? Okay… I guess we really don’t know where we are spending the money these days? I guess it’s a way of Political movement to cut something or edit something that doesn’t even need to be touched.

Do you believe North Korea will “denuclearize”, as President Trump says it will?

Have they? I hope they do for peace purposes, I want to see Peace in the World, but, as it goes to say, and what I believe in, how I believe in it, if you even read my blog of my believe’s, I do not think this or even Iran will be ever nuclear free, so no I do not believe. Jesus will be back one day, you just watch, and in order for that to take place, a crazy guy by the name of Kim Jong-un will hit that trigger, but we will be ready for him or any of his friends.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

The over-all summary of what the “accord” was doing, was, to work with ALL Nations to figure out CLIMATE. Was it the right thing to do to leave it, there was no need to leave the Paris Climate Accord, because of supposed funding issues, lack of written agreement is because we left? Personal judgement from past President or as they would call vendetta against the past President? Um, okay. Should we go back into it, why not? If you didn’t like the agreement, okay, we have educated attorneys, educated, experienced Attorney General, why haven’t they done that new structure? I think it’s all about how much money you didn’t want to put into it? Silly, but okay, the whole purpose is to figure out how to stop growth of climate change. I would support going back into it, so we can figure it out between all nations, while still allowing those businesses to that pollute, such businesses around the World should also step up, and work with Senators, this is also where Senators should monitor these businesses or entities, let me rephrase that, so that things that relate to climate are figured out. Where are top notch professors in this, aren’t we listening to them as well, if not, well, damn, we should be… Senators should be more hands on this, per each State, and come together constantly on what is best, how is it best, following me? Then we should make sure President in this chain of command talk to the other nation of, okay, we are here, doing this, what about you? But to answer your question, yes we should go back into it.