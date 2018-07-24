Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Noah Johnson provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Noah Johnson, Legalize Cannabis candidate for Attorney General:

Should Minnesota cities be allowed to declare themselves “sanctuary cities” and decline to cooperate with federal officials to enforce immigration laws?

Yes, and in addition, the entire state should be a sanctuary for peaceful immigrants from the fear-mongering and religiously discriminatory policies of the Trump administration.

There is an an effort by state attorneys general to sue pharmaceutical companies for their role in helping create the opioid crisis in America and Minnesota. Will you support those efforts by filing a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota?

Yes, and my platform of marijuana legalization is particularly helpful to this issue, as studies, including as reported by Scientific American, have shown that the rate of opioid abuse falls in jurisdictions where marijuana is legal.

Should the penalty for certain violent crimes in Minnesota be the death penalty?

Absolutely not. In a civilized society, those who do good are distinguished from those who do bad by not lowering themselves to the level of the wrongdoer, and if ever there was detestable, premeditated murder, it is when the state inflicts miserable death upon citizens by process of law. Capital punishment is barbarism.

Should Minnesota release non-violent drug offenders currently serving Minnesota prison terms?

Yes. Prisons should serve the purpose of separating the violent from society, not peaceful drug users.