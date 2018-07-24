  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was seriously hurt when she was stuck by a car in Brooklyn Center Tuesday night.

Police say the pedestrian was hit at about 6:35 p.m. near the intersection of Halifax Avenue North and 58th Avenue North.

Investigators say the woman was crossing the street mid-block, and not in the crosswalk, when she was struck. It is not clear if the driver, who is described as an adult, is cooperating with investigators.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries has not been released.

Brooklyn Center police are investigating.

