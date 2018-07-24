MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Pepperidge Farm announced it would recall four flavors of its popular Goldfish crackers.

There is a possibility the crackers could be contaminated from the whey powder used to make them.

It was an precautionary measure because no one has reported getting sick so far from the Goldfish crackers. But, this recall comes after a series of salmonella scares this summer – ranging from pre-cut melon to Honey Smacks cereal to Hy-Vee pasta salad.

These recalls had Linda from Maple Grove wanting to know: Are we seeing more salmonella?

“While CDC has communicated about more multistate outbreaks than usual this year, it is too early to tell whether foodborne illnesses or outbreaks in general are increasing,” says Brittany Behm, a public affairs specialist with the Centers for Disease Control. “FoodNet data shows fairly stable numbers of foodborne illnesses over the last few years, with some rates increasing and some decreasing.”

Over the past 20 years, salmonella cases have been relatively flat. The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths from salmonella in the U.S each year.

But Dr. Craig Hedberg, a professor of environmental health at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, says public health systems across the country have been doing a better job of finding outbreaks within those cases.

“They’re linking cases better together more effectively and that’s leading to identifying new sources of infections,” he says.

He also says more food companies and ingredient suppliers are testing products, which could lead to more precautionary recalls.

So, is our food safer now?

“That’s a difficult question because elements of our food supply are safer, but there are constantly new challenges,” he says.

For example, it’s only been in the past decade that experts understood salmonella can exist in dried food products. And, as more and more new products enter the market, there are more unanticipated problems that could occur.

“On the whole, people should have a general level of confidence in the food supply, but keep your eyes open to things around you,” he says.