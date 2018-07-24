ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A St. Paul woman is remembering her sister who was found murdered on Monday.

Krystal Hollins told reporters she wanted her sister, Shana, to be remembered for the vibrant life she led and what a wonderful mother she was to her three children, ages 20, 14 and 7.

“She loved them kids, took care of them,” Hollins said. “She protected those children and everyone else around her.”

Hollins was found dead at a home in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane in St. Paul early Monday. Police say they also found a juvenile teenage girl at the home who had been sexually assaulted.

Police are not detailing the relationship between Shana Hollins and the girl to protect the teenage victim’s privacy.

Just hours later, St. Paul police arrested Ivan Dan Walker in downtown St. Paul.

Walker is a wanted fugitive from Missouri who had previously been convicted of robbery. Police asked we not show his mugshot because it is still being used by investigators as they interview potential witnesses.

Hollins says their family is devastated.

“My sister did not deserve, did not serve to be killed, murdered the way she was,” she said.

St. Paul Police, citing the on-going investigation, declined to release details of the case.

Walker is in custody in the Ramsey County Jail.

The Ramsey County Attorney has until Wednesday to file charges. They could also ask for an extension.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Shana Hollins’ three children.