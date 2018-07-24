Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers they provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Steve Emery, DFL candidate for U.S Senate:

Should Immigration Customs Enforcement — ICE — be abolished, and replaced with a different agency to control immigration crimes?



No.

When politicians refer to negative stories as “fake news”, do you believe it?



I understand that news may be reported according to a particular viewpoint and it may be accurate, partially accurate, or completely inaccurate. I view “news” from the basis of what I know to be true, and seek further information if it is compelling but requires decision-making on my part..

Should the President be permitted to unilaterally raise tariffs on US imports, or should Congress be required to vote before tariffs are imposed?

The President holds a position of trust and that is why his belief system or world-view is so important–as it is with all government officials. Congress sets the ground-rules, but the President should have sufficiently good judgment to implement them in a responsible way. The only remedy for poor judgment from the President is to wait until the next Presidential election.

Should able-bodied Medicaid recipients be required to work?



The Constitution does not provide any authority whatsoever for entitlements like Medicare. The proper remedy to address such needs is personal responsibility, family responsibility, and charity. Therefore, the answer to your question is “yes.”

Do you believe North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

The North Korea leadership has a history of lying to achieve their goals. There is no reason whatsoever to believe that they have changed their methods. However, the President acted responsibly in meeting with Kim Jong Un to give him an opportunity to cooperate. As President Teddy Roosevelt said, “walk softly and carry a big stick.”

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

The climate changes from day to day and even minute to minute, but man-made global warming is an open, in-your-face, “Jonathan Gruber” (who said, “Yeah, we lied to the stupid American people”) type of fraud, just like Obamacare. The hypothesis of man-made global warming” is easy to disprove with just a few facts. Like Obamacare, it also is a massive tax-and-spend scheme. Only the United States has any real obligations under the agreement and they are destructive to the people of the United States. Furthermore, treaties were never meant to govern the internal affairs of the United States, and so the Paris agreement is unconstitutional. The answer to your question essentially is “no.”