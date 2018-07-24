ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Attorney General Lori Swanson announced the formation of a sexual assault task force in response to a recent report about sexual assault investigations in Minnesota.

The new task force will make recommendations for changes in laws regarding sexual assaults before the next legislative session. The bi-partisan group will be made of victim advocates, health care professionals, law enforcement and policymakers.

“Victims of sexual assault deserve justice, and these cases deserve thorough and proper investigation and prosecution by the criminal justice system,” Swanson said. “My hope is that the task force can help identify reforms to make Minnesota a national leader in the handling of these cases.”

The Star Tribune’s Sunday report reviewed over 1,000 rape cases investigated by 20 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota. The report found the agencies were insufficient in their handling of the cases from initial response to closing.

Minnesota does not have mandated training for the investigation into sexual assault cases. Swanson intends for the task force to explore best practices, more modern and innovative training programs and better allocation of resources.