Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Finding the right person to travel with can be a challenge.

A new survey shows there’s one personality trait people look for most in a traveling companion: curiosity.

Of those surveyed, 73 percent said traveling is their go-to outlet to express curiosity, and 90 percent say they travel to learn something new.

Among the other findings in the survey, which was conducted by the Hilton’s Curio Collection, 65 percent of travelers said they consider their spouse or significant other the best travel partner, while 25 percent said they’d rather travel alone.

Also, the group of travelers who seem to most “curious culturalists” are millennial women.

