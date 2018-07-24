MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that the team will not practice Friday due to a memorial service for Tony Sparano.

Sparano, the team’s offensive line coach, suddenly passed away Sunday morning. He was 56 years old.

The team will be attending the memorial service Friday in Wayzata. In lieu of flowers, the Sparano family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Fans with tickets to training camp Friday will be contacted directly by the Vikings’ ticket office.

The Vikings will return to regular scheduled practices on Saturday, July 28.

Sparano is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his two sons; Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh, and four grandchildren. Sparano was born October 7, 1961.