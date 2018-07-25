A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out at Bluebird liquor store on March 29, 2012 in Hawthorne, California. The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a record high of $540 million. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota missed out on the chance at a $522 million Mega Millions Jackpot – but a lucky person did snag a $1 million prize in Plymouth.

Minnesota Lottery officials say the winning $1 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip located at 1605 Annapolis Lane in Plymouth. The business will also receive a $5,000 bonus when the prize is claimed.

It’s the ninth $1 million Mega Millions prize won in Minnesota since sales began in February 2010.

Lottery officials say the holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and call the Minnesota Lottery at 651-635-8273 (select 2) to make arrangements to claim the prize.

The $522 million jackpot was won on a single ticket in California.