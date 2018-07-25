HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS Local) — The world’s most famous giraffe is pregnant once again.

April the giraffe became an internet sensation last year when more than a million viewers waited and watched Animal Adventure’s live Giraffe Cam to watch April give birth to a healthy, male calf named Tajiri.

Now park owner Jordan Patch has confirmed April is due to give birth again. It’ll be her fifth calf and it’s due in early spring 2019.

Patch said he is elated to share with the world that April is pregnant again because not only is it exciting for the park but also carries much more value for giraffe as a species.

“Giraffes are currently listed as “vulnerable to extinction” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. At Animal Adventure Park, our top priority is preserving these beautiful, majestic creatures and increasing awareness of the threat giraffes are facing,” Mr. Patch said in a statement. “April’s prior pregnancy facilitated an immeasurable amount of education and appreciation for giraffes. We’re very proud of our captive management and propagation program and eager to continue doing all we can to help bring this species awareness and tangible results towards conservation.”

April’s fans will once again be able to follow her pregnancy journey via social media.

Animal Adventure is an interactive, educational animal park located in the hills of Harpursville, New York, which is 15 minutes outside of Binghamton, New York.