MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a delicious — and affordable — Vietnamese meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best Vietnamese restaurants around Minneapolis that won’t bust your budget, cross-checking with Yelp data.

1. Lotus Restaurant

Topping the list is Lotus Restaurant. Located at 113 W. Grant St. in Loring Park, the eatery is the highest-rated cheap Vietnamese restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 632 reviews on Yelp.

Expect a variety of Southeast Asian dishes, including the Vietnamese chow fun, which features thick rice noodles stir-fried with fresh veggies; barbecue chicken fried rice with veggies; and traditional favorites like phở, pad Thai, sesame chicken or curry soup. Several vegetarian options are also available.

Finish off your meal with banana wontons or flan for dessert. See the full menu here.

2. My Huong Kitchen

Next up is Whittier’s My Huong Kitchen, situated at 2718 Nicollet Ave., Suite 101B. With 4.5 stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Check out house specials like Hainan chicken rice, which includes steamed chicken and jasmine rice cooked in chicken broth; the curry noodle soup with duck or tofu; and the Mi Tieu Chau, a soup with chicken broth including rice noodles, fish balls, shrimp, chicken and fish tofu. Other favorites include broken rice and noodle salad plates, appetizers and French crepes. Take a look at the full menu here.

Thirsty? Grab a strawberry, mango, coconut, banana, pineapple or avocado smoothie. Check out the drink menu here.

3. Quang Restaurant

Also in Whittier is Quang Restaurant, located at 2719 Nicollet Ave. South. It’s another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable restaurant four stars out of 877 reviews.

On the menu, expect phở and noodle soup options; platters like the Banh Hoi Nem Nuon (meatballs with fine rice noodles) and the spicy vegetarian Com Chay (rice, mock duck, tofu with extra spices); or banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle salads and desserts. Wash down your meal with iced coffee, coconut juice, beer, wine or bubble tea. Take a look at the full menu here.

4. Lu’s Sandwiches

Lu’s Sandwiches, which specializes in banh mi, is located at 2624 Nicollet Ave. South in Whittier. Yelpers have given the local favorite four stars out of 310 Yelp reviews.

Notable banh mi fillings include Vietnamese meat loaf and special pork belly; fried all-white chicken breast marinated in a savory five-flavor sauce with green onions; and the tofu seasoned in a rich curry sauce. Take a look at the full range of sandwich options here.

5. Pho 79

Finally, check out Pho 79, which has earned four stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp. While the restaurant at 2529 Nicollet Ave. specializes in phở, it also offers jasmine rice dishes, vermicelli noodle salads and vegetarian entrees.

Expect menu options like beef, meatball and pork phở; broken rice with marinated pork chop, shredded barbecue pork and creamed eggs; and the vegetarian-friendly rice vermicelli salad with fried tofu. Check out the full menu here.