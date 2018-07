MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman’s body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office says a 911 caller reported seeing an object floating in the lake near the Bemidji Tourist Information Center just before 12:30 p.m.

Several agencies responded and eventually recovered the body. The woman’s identity and exact cause of death are being investigated by the county medical examiner’s office.

A 50-year-old man’s body was recovered from the same lake last spring.