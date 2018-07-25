Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Ilhan Omar provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Jim Newberger, Republican candidate for U.S Senate:

Should Immigration Customs Enforcement — ICE — be abolished, and replaced with a different agency to control immigration crimes?



No.



When politicians refer to negative stories as “fake news”, do you believe it?

Yes.

Should the President be permitted to unilaterally raise tariffs on US imports, or should Congress be required to vote before tariffs are imposed?

Yes.

Should able-bodied Medicaid recipients be required to work?

Yes.

Do you believe North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

Yes.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

No. No.