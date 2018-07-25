MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fugitive from Missouri faces charges in connection with the brutal assault and rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a St. Paul home. Meanwhile, an investigation into a murder that also took place in the home is ongoing.

Ivan Walker, 33, faces one count of kidnapping and another count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incident earlier this week, charges filed in Ramsey County show.

The criminal complaint says St. Paul officers responded early Monday morning to an address on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane in St. Paul. The 911 caller, a 20-year-old man, reported that his mother’s boyfriend may have killed his mother.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified by family as 39-year-old Shana Hollins, dead in her bedroom. Police said she had foam and mucus coming from her mouth and had a plastic straw protruding from her nose.

According to the complaint, officers also found a 16-year-old girl who was crying and shaking. She told police that Walker raped her several times and confessed to killing his girlfriend.

She said that before the sexual assault, Walker, Hollins and her sons, ages 20 and 7, were all upstairs. Then, at one point, Walker came downstairs and began assaulting her, dragging her into the kitchen and punching her. She says he told her to be quiet or he “would have to kill you too” and that he “already killed” Hollins.

Walker then allegedly forced the teen victim into the basement and raped her twice.

When she convinced him to allow her to use the upstairs bathroom, she said she saw Hollins on the bed, her feet purple. She said Walker snorted some cocaine and then placed the straw he used next to her. He allegedly told the teen that he was going to make the death look like an overdose.

Walker then allegedly raped the teen victim a third time in the kitchen.

The victim told police that she convinced Walker to leave and promised she wouldn’t report the sexual assault. She then went to the 20-year-old son’s bedroom, told him that Walker killed his mother, gave him a knife and told him to call police and lock his door. She locked the entrance to the residence and waited for police to arrive.

Hours later, St. Paul police arrested Walker in downtown St. Paul. Walker is a wanted fugitive from Missouri who had previously been convicted of robbery.

Police said Walker denied any wrongdoing and said he was not at the home during the time of the incident. He provided an alibi, but the albi witness did not confirm his alibi with police.

Police interviewed the Hollins’ son, who told them that Walker was at the residence and that he remembered Walker and his mother arguing in the bedroom before her death. Neighbors also placed Walker at the home Monday morning.

If convicted, Walker could face up to 30 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct charge, and up to 20 years on the kidnapping charge.

The investigation into Hollins’ murder is ongoing.