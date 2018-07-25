  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson has been picked as an All-Star Game injury replacement for Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, who’s been sidelined by an illness.

The WNBA announced Wednesday that Brunson will join Candace Parker’s team, which will face Elena Della Donne’s team in the exhibition in Minnesota on Saturday. For the first time, the league had two captains select the squads, rather than pitting the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference.

This will be the fifth All-Star Game appearance for Brunson, her fourth as a member of the Lynx. She has three teammates also playing in the showcase event on their home court: Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and Maya Moore. This is a WNBA-record fourth time the Lynx have had four representatives.

