MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Managing your finances is one of the most important things we all have to do.

So what age is a good age to start talking to kids about money matters?

A new survey by Capital Group shows 4 out of 10 millennial parents think 12 or younger is a good time.

That’s nearly double the number of baby boomer parents who think kids should start learning about finances before their teenage years.

The study found that more Generation X parents also teach their children about money matters earlier than boomer parents.

