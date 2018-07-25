MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after an American Legion post in southeastern Minnesota was robbed last week.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 6:30 p.m. on July 16 from the Pine Island American Legion that it was robbed. The caller said pull tab drawers were found open, and money appeared to be missing.

Authorities say two men entered the legion and one distracted the bartender by asking for directions. The two stepped outside, and the other man stayed in the bar. When the bartender returned, two pull tab registers were open and about $835 was missing. The male also took a handful of pull tabs.

The bartender returned to the bar without seeing the two suspects. Nobody else was in the legion at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.